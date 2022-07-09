Tips to prepare and cope with the smoke this fire season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether a fire is at our doorstep or not, the smoke has become a regular part of summers in Northern Nevada and with more people moving to our area, experts want to remind the community to be prepared.

“We have a lot of people who are new to the region and maybe underestimate the amount of pollen or allergens we have in this community,” said Dr. Reece Jones M.D at Peak Allergy in Sparks.

Jones says one thing you can do now is to stack up on N95 masks.

“Everybody has gotten used to wearing masks. I think that’s something that certainly, historically people would’ve been less comfortable doing but I think having an N95 or a particulate grade mask would be a good idea for those really smoky or poor air quality days,” he said. “The kind of the cheaper, lower-end mask won’t help as much.”

During fire season those with allergies not only deal with the burden of wildfires, but pollen will be increasing in the upcoming months.

“When you come in from an outdoor environment, clean yourself, meaning take a shower every night before bed, try and keep that pollen count down from you,” said Jones. “You can even use a sinus rinse to kind of clean your nasal cavity too.”

Public health agencies will often advise people to stay indoors if they can during periods of heavy smoke, but even then it’s important to take steps to keep indoor air clean. One way to create cleaner air inside is to use the air conditioner when possible but first, check your air filter.

“Hold the filter up to the light, if you can still see plenty of light through it, your filter is totally fine,” said Robert Barkley, general manager at Filter Connection in Sparls. “But if you hold it up there and you can’t see anything, you got stuff growing on it. It’s probably time to change your filter.”

Barkley recommends the use of Merv8 filters and for those more susceptible--the elderly, those with asthma, emphysema, or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)--a Merv11 or 13.

“I wouldn’t go anything higher than that, and I wouldn’t run the Merv11 or Merv13 too long in your unit, you don’t want to strain it,” said Barkley. “It uses more energy.”

The filters are good for up to three months, but if we have another summer like last year, you’re going to be changing those once a month.

Filter Connection is confident about supply this season.

Barkley asks the community to not use HEPA filters in their home.

“One, you can’t fit them in your house. Two, those are much more meant for hospital rooms and medical labs,” said Barkley.

A Merv8 filters out dust, lint, dust mites, pollen and mold. One suggestion to cope with really smoky days is to have two or three Merv8 carbon-pleated filters.

“It helps strain out the smoke smell,” said Barkley. “Is it 100 percent effective? No, because you’re always going to be opening up your door and your windows aren’t always sealed and whatnot, but it helps with the smell of the smoke.”

Once fire season is over, you can switch back to a regular filter.

