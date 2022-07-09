Tahoe boating gets safer thanks to an app

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) -On a day like this Tahoe draws visitors by the thousands and it isn’t at all surprising that some want to get out on the water.

Ted Moorhead of Ski Run Boat Company says the people who decide to rent a boat can range from old salts to landlubber novices, but regardless of their previous experience, they’re safer and more likely to have a good time if they are well-armed with information about the lake and boating here.

“Everyone just likes more information. This is such a cool area to visit. There’s so much history and so much to see that people want to have the ability to get that in a concise format.”

Tahoe has an app for all of that and more.

Anyone renting or bringing a boat to the lake should expect to be asked to download the Tahoe Boating App and, with it, watch a short instructional video.

It’s not just a safety lecture. There’s information on where to pull in to take a short break or to fuel up, and information on the lake and its wildlife. But most helpful is a GPS mapping feature showing where you are and, importantly, where you need to watch your speed.

“It shows you your location and when you’re in a no-wake zone and should be going 5 mph,” says Tahoe Regional Planning Agency spokesman Jeff Cowen. “And what that does is it helps improve safety for paddlers and other boaters, but it improves the recreational experience by reducing noise and reducing wave action near shore.”

That’s an important environmental issue. Over time, excessive wave action causes erosion along the shoreline.

There are other safety reminders. Meghan Burk is on one of the teams of divers working to clean the lake of debris. As they work they and other divers have to be concerned about boaters above who may not recognize the flag indicating there’s a diver below.

“So with these boats coming closer to operations, they’re causing challenging wave action and potential hazards where we could possibly see an accident.”

The aim of the app is to keep everyone out on the water informed, aware and safe.

“Being aware and knowing the facts, what to do, what not to do, is so important,” adds Burk, “I think once people have that information they’ll be more aware and they will respect those rules. rules of the road or rules of the waves, if you will.”

