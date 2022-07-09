Safe Summer Driving Tips

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Summer is here and that means more people will be hitting the road for sumer fun, but before you hit the road its important to make sure your car is ready for travel.

“Summer weather often brings a lot of opportunity for summer road trips and travel but summer weather also brings the responsibility to make sure that we are driving safely making sure that our vehicle is prepared from the tires to the vehicle fluid levels,” said Meg Ragonese, spokesperson for Nevada Department of Transportation.

Checking your oil and coolant levels is important as the heat can affect them. Other things to pay attention to are your brakes and battery.

“In particularly hot parts of the country like Nevada, you’re going to have more blowouts on the side of the road, heat does things to tires...you’re going to have more dead batteries batteries, and it does things to the fluids in the car,” said John Treanor, spokesperson for AAA Nevada.

Another big concern right now is gas, some drivers may be avoiding the pump ad pushing their cars to the limit, in effort to avoid paying the current prices, which experts say is a bad idea.

“Your fuel pump needs gas in the car in order to regulate its own temperature, if you go too low, if you push that ‘E’ and wait until the light is on, you could do damage to your fuel pump and that is an expensive problem, more expensive than the price of gas,” said Treanor.

A helpful tool drivers can use is www.aaa.gasprices.com to learn the average price of gas in your county and neighboring counties, to get a better idea of what the price of gas is while on your travels.

“We have seen an increase in people calling because they ran out of gas, its about 2% of all the calls for service that AAA gets across the country,” said Treanor.

Another thing to be aware of is dragging chains, to avoid sparking fires along the road, while you may be towing any recreational items.

“Make sure that everything you have within your vehicle, everything that your towing with your vehicle for your summer recreation, is safely secure, to keep not only yourself, but all other vehicles on the road safe,” said Ragonese.

To keep an eye on Nevada’s highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com.

