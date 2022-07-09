Reno man gets up to six years in prison for child pornography

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A convicted sex offender will serve two to six years in prison for possessing child pornography, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

James Nicolas Cannel, 62, of Reno pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography possession last November.

The National Center for Mission and Exploited Children tipped the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in May 2020 about internet transfer of suspected child pornography.

WCSO detectives along with the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children – Child Exploitation Task Force identified Cannel as a suspect and he was ultimately arrested on Feb. 21, 2021.

Cannel has a previous federal conviction of possession of child pornography.

