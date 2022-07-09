Advertisement

Reno Fire Department recruiting lateral firefighters for first time

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:22 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the first time, the Reno Fire Department is recruiting for a lateral firefighter position in an effort to bring experienced candidates to the Biggest Little City.

Traditionally, all new members of the RFD - regardless of experience - go through a full academy and start at an entry-level position and pay. The addition of the lateral firefighter role allows those with at least two years of qualified experience at another department to attend an expedited academy and start at a higher wage.

“The great thing about Reno is it’s big enough that you get to do everything but small enough that you know everyone,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. “You get to work with everybody and experience the full spectrum of everything we have to offer.”

Chief Cochran says the department has been in a “hiring frenzy”, looking to attract both new and experienced firefighters both locally and nationwide. The Reno City Council recently approved 30 additional positions for the RFD.

“That’s great that we have those spots, but we really don’t provide the benefit to the city until we fill them,” said Chief Cochran. “This gives us the opportunity to fill those spots in an expeditious manner and get firefighters to work.”

Those interested in the lateral firefighter program must apply by July 31st with the academy taking place in October. Chief Cochran says they’re always welcoming interest from those looking to get started.

