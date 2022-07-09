Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stanislaus Modesto Shelter in California released video taken at a home in their jurisdiction which served as a puppy mill. Authorities say the dogs were kept in cages, and the owner was breeding the French Bulldogs dogs sometimes with other breeds and selling them for top dollar.

In all 150 dogs were taken into custody. A big undertaking for the agency. Which is why they called the Reno dog rescue Res-Que.

“They asked us if we would be interested in taking some of their special needs dogs from what they called a puppy mill,” says Karen Vigil with Res-Que.

In late May of this year, Res-Que volunteers drove three hours and picked up a total of 35 dogs from 10 months to three years along with one pregnant female.

Vigil says they were all in various stages of health. Some with bacterial infections, all needed shots. The pregnant female gave birth to four living puppies.

But that was not an easy procedure as most French Bulldogs need caesarean sections.

“Thus far we have spent a little shy of $8,000 which includes the C-section for the pregnant female,” says Vigil. Vigil shows us pictures of the puppies which are under foster care around town.

She says they are ready for adoption. But understand, it is difficult to know if any of these puppies are purebred French Bulldogs.

What her organization hopes to do is adopt to families where providing a safe and loving home is the priority.

Vigil brought two puppies with her to show us just how varied these dogs are. The dogs are both the same size. One has long hair and looks like a French Bulldog. The other has the body of a French Bull Dog, but the face does not resemble the breed.

They all do have one thing in common Vigil says. They are very affectionate even after their rough start.

There will be an adoption fee, and Res-Que is also looking for donations to help pay for the dogs who still need to be spayed, neutered, and chipped.

www.res-que.org

