Injured bicyclist rescued in hills above Washoe Valley

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue provided this photo from a backcountry rescue near Hobart Creek...
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue provided this photo from a backcountry rescue near Hobart Creek Reservoir on July 9, 2022.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A bicycle rider in the Hobart Creek Reservoir area southwest of Reno suffered a broken ankle Saturday morning in a crash.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue did a backcountry rescue to get her to safety. Crews used a utility terrain vehicle to move her and a Nevada Division of Forestry helicopter took her to Washoe Valley where she was placed in a REMSA ambulance.

Her condition was not available.

