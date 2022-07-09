Injured bicyclist rescued in hills above Washoe Valley
Published: Jul. 9, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A bicycle rider in the Hobart Creek Reservoir area southwest of Reno suffered a broken ankle Saturday morning in a crash.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue did a backcountry rescue to get her to safety. Crews used a utility terrain vehicle to move her and a Nevada Division of Forestry helicopter took her to Washoe Valley where she was placed in a REMSA ambulance.
Her condition was not available.
