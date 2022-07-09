Hot August Nights preview show

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One of the first inklings of Hot August Nights 2022 happened Friday, July 8 at the Outlets at Legends near Scheels in Sparks where classic cars lined the parking lot from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Show-n-Shine event attracted 87 cars, their owners, and a crowd of spectators.

All the show cars are 1979 or older models.

Their owners were invited to drive up and show off their vehicles free of charge on a first come first served basis.

One of the cars at the event was a 1975 Bricklin. It’s a rare car because only 3,000 were made before the vehicle’s creator went out of business.

Three awards were handed out at this event.

The Hot August Nights Executive Director award went to a 1957 Chevrolet Malibu.

The Outlet at Ledgeds Best of Show went to a 1956 Chevy 210.

Northern Nevada Motor Madness Best of Show award was given to the owner of a 1957 Chevy Belair.

You can see 400 classic cars in Virginia City July 29 and 30 at an event called Kick it off Old School.

Hot August Nights is August 2 to August 7.

The main location will be the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR).

Hot August Nights Executive Producer, Alan Tom says Hot August Nights is the world’s largest classic car event.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.