Federal Operation Bear Trap catches 7 more in alleged Tahoe drug crimes

US Department of Justice
US Department of Justice(DOJ)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:08 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KOLO) -Six South Lake Tahoe residents and a Sacramento man were indicted Thursday for heroin and methamphetamine drug trafficking in the South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento areas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Most of the trafficking happened around Lake Tahoe’s south shore and some of the drugs came from the Sacramento area, prosecutors said.

One indictment leveled charges against South Lake Tahoe residents Wendy Labuda, 64; Epifanio Ramirez, 47; Sarah Anderson, 32; Fabian Gomez, 33; and Joaleen Rogers, 53; and against Sacramento resident William Owen, 47. A separate indictment that was part of the same investigation charged Robert Choate, 28, of South Lake Tahoe.

These were part of Operation Bear Trap which focused on drug trafficking around Lake Tahoe. So far36 people have been arrested in Nevada and California as part of Operation Bear Trap. Investigators also seized Ghost Guns that are made without federal serial numbers so they are harder to trace.

