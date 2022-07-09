Avian influenza found in backyard ducks and chickens in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A flock of backyard chickens and ducks in Carson City tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI H5, the first positive test in Nevada, the Department of Agriculture said Friday.

The disease can cause a high mortality rate in poultry.

“Preliminary laboratory studies suggest that the HPAI H5 viruses causing the poultry outbreaks are not well-adapted to humans,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. “However, sporadic cases of human respiratory illness with high mortality from infections with other closely related HPAI H5 viruses (e.g., H5N1, H5N6) have occurred in other countries.”

Only one human cause has been identified in the United States, in Colorado, the Department of Agriculture said.

Carson City Health and Human Services Epidemiology program is following up with the family and monitoring symptoms, the Department of Agriculture reports. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is doing what the Department of Agriculture called “depopulation efforts” and is quarantining the property.

This is the first infection found in Nevada but nationally there have been 40 million birds affected in 36 states.

For more information on highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI go to: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/avianflu/index.htm.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.