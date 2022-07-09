8th Annual Artown’s ‘Diverse Perspectives’ Art Show benefitting ALS Association NV

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An event brought to life 8 years ago, by the vision of one woman who’s life was changed by ALS.

“It all started because I am a widow of a person that had ALS, and this was several years ago...when he was sick we didn’t have a whole lot of support in Northern Nevada,” said Pam Sutton, creator of Artown’s ‘Diverse Perspectives’ Art Show.

Since then, Pam has continuously helped change the lack of support by partnering with ALS Association Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to finding a cure for the progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes loss of muscle control and eventually death.

“The ALS Association Nevada provides care and support for families that have received an ALS diagnosis, we have support groups, we have a medical loan closet for people that are possibly waiting to get their wheelchairs or any apparatuses that they might need,” said Dawn Newburg, Executive Director of ALS Association Nevada.

The art event is just another way to bring community together, to support those affected by the deadly disease.

“These artists here, all of them have an association with ALS, either they’ve had an uncle, a friend, a spouse, and that’s why they come back here year after year to support our organization...displaying their beautiful wares, and 20% of all sales go to the ALS Association staying in Nevada, in Northern Nevada to help families and patients that have that horrific diagnosis of ALS,” said Newburg.

Artown features the work of 20 local artists, shedding light on two N. Nevada communities.

“The inspiration of combining two things that I think are really important, one is supporting local artists and giving them an opportunity to sell their stuff, and the other one is to help people who have this tragic disease and to help their families,” said Sutton.

The final day of the event is Sunday from 10 a m to 2 p m. You can shop and support ALS by heading out to 820 California Ave. near Reno High School.

