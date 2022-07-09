Advertisement

69-year-old woman missing in northeast Reno

Maria Asuncion, right.
Maria Asuncion, right.
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Maria Asuncion, 69, who walked away from her family at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in northeast Reno.

Asuncion was last seen in the 2700 block of Dahlia Way west of Sutro Street. Asuncion has a diminished mental capacity and may be confused, police said. She speaks only Spanish.

Police describe her as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with short gray hair and was last seen wearing black pants, sandals and a purple or blue shirt and carrying two white and blue bags.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-334-2677.

