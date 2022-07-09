3-time champ Mulder leads American Century celebrity event

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Three-time champion Mark Mulder eagled the par-5 16th hole Saturday and scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship.

Mulder, the former major league pitcher who won the event three straight times from 2015-17, received six points for the eagle under the modified Stableford scoring system.

He had 45 points with a round left at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the 2020 winner, was second after a 27-point day. He finished with an eagle on the par-5 18th. Derek Lowe and Adam Thielen were tied for third at 38. Lowe scored 22 points Saturday, and Thielen had 20.

