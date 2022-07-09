Advertisement

3-time champ Mulder leads American Century celebrity event

Mark Mulder watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the American...
Mark Mulder watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Three-time champion Mark Mulder eagled the par-5 16th hole Saturday and scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship.

Mulder, the former major league pitcher who won the event three straight times from 2015-17, received six points for the eagle under the modified Stableford scoring system.

He had 45 points with a round left at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the 2020 winner, was second after a 27-point day. He finished with an eagle on the par-5 18th. Derek Lowe and Adam Thielen were tied for third at 38. Lowe scored 22 points Saturday, and Thielen had 20.

