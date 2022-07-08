Advertisement

Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the Grand Sierra Resort on July 8, 2022. She is the wife of comedian Justin Rupple.(Grand Sierra Resort)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The wife of a comedian playing in western Nevada this weekend won a $1.4 million slot jackpot Friday at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino.

The player identified as Kathryn J.  was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot when she won, the GSR said in a statement. Kathyrn said she was grateful to IGT, the GSR and its staff. “We are looking forward to paying down our debts and traveling,” she said in a statement.

She is the wife of Justin Rupple, who plays Friday night at the Crystal Bay Casino on Lake Tahoe’s north shore and who has two shows at The Virgil in Reno on Saturday. Rupple is making the appearances as part of Reno Tahoe Comedy.

Rupple supplied the voice for a character on “How To Train Your Dragon” and won his season as a contestant on Dana Carvey’s “First Impressions” competition reality series. He also appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” He has come to the Reno area for Reno Tahoe Comedy for about a decade.

