Advertisement

WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on western NC highway

The Swain County Sheriff's Office released heart-stopping GoPro video of an emergency plane landing on Highway 74.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An airplane made an emergency landing on a sparse highway in western North Carolina this week.

According to WHNS, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot’s GoPro recorded the incident Sunday on Highway 74.

No one was hurt in the landing, but the video shows the pilot narrowly avoiding power lines and cars on the highway.

Circumstances surrounding the emergency are unclear, but the Swain County Sheriff commended the pilot on an “outstanding job” landing the plane safely.

“There were so many things that could have been catastrophic, but they didn’t happen,” Sheriff Curtis Cochran said on Facebook.

Cochran said the pilot kept his composure during the emergency landing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Preliminary hearing for Troy Driver set for Sept. 13
Miss Nevada 2022 Heather Renner stands on the right in a blue dress and Miss Nevada Outstanding...
First openly gay Miss Nevada crowned
Nevada State Police respond to a crash involving a semi truck in Reno, Nev. on July 5, 2022.
Crushed cars fall from semi prompting Spaghetti Bowl closure
Th scene o a motorcycle crash at Silver Sky Parkway and Long River Drive.
One dead in Stead motorcycle crash
Crews battle a fire on Oak Creek Drive on July 6, 2022.
Seven people, three dogs displaced as two homes burn in south Reno

Latest News

The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labor...
US employers add a solid 372,000 jobs in sign of resilience
Reno Chalk Art Festival Returns
Reno Chalk Art Festival Returns
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech