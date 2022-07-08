Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went missing. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say they are thankful a deputy was able to help a man who went missing earlier this week.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Tuesday of Deputy Steven Jones locating a missing 81-year-old man and pulling him to safety out of a retention pond.

The sheriff’s office reports there had been a concern for the man after he left his residence without his medication.

According to authorities, Deputy Jones and several more deputies waited with the man until Orange County Fire Rescue could transport him to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Preliminary hearing for Troy Driver set for Sept. 13
Nevada State Police respond to a crash involving a semi truck in Reno, Nev. on July 5, 2022.
Crushed cars fall from semi prompting Spaghetti Bowl closure
Miss Nevada 2022 Heather Renner stands on the right in a blue dress and Miss Nevada Outstanding...
First openly gay Miss Nevada crowned
Th scene o a motorcycle crash at Silver Sky Parkway and Long River Drive.
One dead in Stead motorcycle crash
Crews battle a fire on Oak Creek Drive on July 6, 2022.
Seven people, three dogs displaced as two homes burn in south Reno

Latest News

Joseph Patrick Williams. Washoe County jail photo.
Washoe DA: Derby Dam officer-involved shooting justified
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts, who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
According to the incident report, detectives found her wheelchair ramp broken into two pieces...
Vandals destroy 76-year-old woman’s wheelchair ramp
FILE - President Joe Biden on Friday visited the Central Intelligence Agency to commemorate the...
Biden visits CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine