RV burns up in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A recreational vehicle is a total loss after a fire Thursday night in Sparks.

It happened about 9:49 p.m. on East Emerson Way near Shari Way less than a mile west of Reed High School.

A mechanical issue started the fire, which was not considered suspicious and is not being investigated.

The Sparks Fire Department said there was some damage to a nearby fence.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.