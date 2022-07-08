Advertisement

RV burns up in Sparks

A recreation vehicle burned up on East Emerson Way in Sparks.
A recreation vehicle burned up on East Emerson Way in Sparks.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:45 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A recreational vehicle is a total loss after a fire Thursday night in Sparks.

It happened about 9:49 p.m. on East Emerson Way near Shari Way less than a mile west of Reed High School.

A mechanical issue started the fire, which was not considered suspicious and is not being investigated.

The Sparks Fire Department said there was some damage to a nearby fence.

