Reno Police announce crackdown on street racing causing damage to local businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week, Reno Police Department announced an increase in staffing to address the ongoing illegal drag racing going on in the city.

In recent months, officials say they’ve seen an increase in what is known as ‘side shows’ – illegal late-night gatherings where crowds gather to watch drag racing and car stunts.

“They’re basically assembling to commit unlawful activity which is a crime in Reno, its kind of on the verge of almost a riotous type of environment,” said Lt. Michael Browett, with RPD’s Traffic Division.

Lt. Browett says these ‘side shows’ are being advertised through social media, inviting spectators to trespass on the properties of local businesses.

There are multiple videos of these gatherings online, featuring dangerous car stunts and people standing around who can very easily get hurt by the erratic driving, but that’s not the only problem, these ‘side show’ attendees are also vandalizing and damaging private property.

“You’re costing businesses thousands of dollars who have to clean up after you, not only removing graffiti, but also removing physical trash from their property, you’re causing thousands of dollars of damage to asphalt surfaces that they ultimately have to repave,” said Browett in reference to the attendees.

“Our big thing with the Reno Police Department is, we want to make sure that everyone stays safe, and these activities are inherently dangerous for the drivers, pedestrians watching these drag racing events, passengers that may be in vehicles. We’ve had fatal crashes related to this so our tolerance for this is zero,“ said RPD’s Public Information Officer, Stephen Greenlee.

RPD says they are increasing their staffing to aggressively combat this growing problem and warn both spectators and participants in these events are subject to fines and or jail time.

For the community members who may see or hear these activities going on, RPD is asking everyone to report it by calling their non-emergency line at (775) 334-2121.

