Reno man charged with 1982 murder of girl on way to kindergarten

Anne :Pham, left, and Robert John Lanoue
Anne :Pham, left, and Robert John Lanoue(Monterey County District Attorney's Office/Washoe Count yjail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:21 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old Reno man has been charged with murder that alleges he grabbed a 5-year-old girl off a Monterey County, Calif., street in 1982 as she walked to kindergarten.

Robert John Lanoue remained in the Washoe County jail on Friday awaiting extradition to California for the Seaside, Calif., murder of Anne Pham.

Lanoue was 29 years old at the time and lived in Seaside.

Pham disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School on Jan. 21, 1982. Her body was found Jan. 23, 1982, at the former Fort Ord.

The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office said in 2020 that investigators collected new evidence on the unsolved case and used a new type of DNA testing. It identified Lanoue as the suspect.

Lanoue faces a murder charge with enhancements that the murder was done as part of a kidnapping and lewd act committed on the child. He was booked into the Washoe County jail on June 1 for a parole violation.

