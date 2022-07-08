Advertisement

Nevada senator focuses on abortion in critical November race

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Mast attends an event announcing the endorsement of the Reno Fire...
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Mast attends an event announcing the endorsement of the Reno Fire Chief, International Association of Firefighters and Professional Firefighters of Nevada in Reno, Nev. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gabe Stern)(Gabe Stern | AP)
By Gabe Stern/Associated Press/Report for America
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) - Sandwiched between supporters holding “BANS OFF OUR BODIES” signs and TV cameras on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto portrayed her reelection campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt as the defining moment in a decadeslong fight for reproductive freedom, even in pro-choice Nevada.

It’s a strategy several Democrats up for reelection are using, putting reproductive rights at the center of their campaign in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The race is expected to be among the most competitive in the country. Laxalt has mostly stayed on message - and away from the subject of abortion.

