Advertisement

Nevada readies for cannabis lounges

Marijuana lounges and tourism are on Nevada's horizon.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada has taken a step-by-step approach in coming to terms with marijuana. After all, it was not so long ago it’s use, sale or even possession risked a prison term.

First came acceptance and legalization of its use for medicinal purposes. Then in 2017, voters approved its recreational use.

Sales strictly were licensed, dispensaries limited, and use confined to the home.

Nevada being what it is, the next step seemed almost inevitable: cannabis lounges. marijuana tourism.

State regulators have been building to this moment. And now they’re ready.

They’re learning as they go on how to prevent those problematic issues that creep up when they do something new or change something.” says Scott Cooper, an attorney specializing in government affairs and regulatory law.

They’ll be accepting license applications this fall. The first lounges should open by the first of the year

.It seems like a big step and in a way it is, but in many ways little is changing. Laws regarding driving while impaired, liability and employment issues remain unchanged. Licenses again are limited. Most lounges will be located at or adjacent to existing dispensaries.

But one change shows just how far we’ve come. A certain number of the new locations will be available to those impacted most by our former attitudes about this product: those with non-violent marijuana arrests on their record or their family members living in economically disadvantaged areas.

“This is an effort to correct some of the very harsh the state had on marijuana now that it’s legal,” says Cooper

They’ll also get a big discount on the licensing fees and they’ll be expected to have hiring policies that will also encourage diversity. A final step in that long journey.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Deputies arrested Megan Tully on June 25, 2022, and also discovered several items in her...
WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Preliminary hearing for Troy Driver set for Sept. 13
Miss Nevada 2022 Heather Renner stands on the right in a blue dress and Miss Nevada Outstanding...
First openly gay Miss Nevada crowned

Latest News

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Mast attends an event announcing the endorsement of the Reno Fire...
Nevada senator focuses on abortion in critical November race
RPD cracks down on increasing illegal street racing in town, new 'side shows' creating problems...
Reno Police announce crackdown on street racing causing damage to local businesses
Chalk Art
Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival kicks off Friday
Cannabis lounges
Nevada Prepares for Cannabis Lounges