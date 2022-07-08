Nevada readies for cannabis lounges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada has taken a step-by-step approach in coming to terms with marijuana. After all, it was not so long ago it’s use, sale or even possession risked a prison term.

First came acceptance and legalization of its use for medicinal purposes. Then in 2017, voters approved its recreational use.

Sales strictly were licensed, dispensaries limited, and use confined to the home.

Nevada being what it is, the next step seemed almost inevitable: cannabis lounges. marijuana tourism.

State regulators have been building to this moment. And now they’re ready.

They’re learning as they go on how to prevent those problematic issues that creep up when they do something new or change something.” says Scott Cooper, an attorney specializing in government affairs and regulatory law.

They’ll be accepting license applications this fall. The first lounges should open by the first of the year

.It seems like a big step and in a way it is, but in many ways little is changing. Laws regarding driving while impaired, liability and employment issues remain unchanged. Licenses again are limited. Most lounges will be located at or adjacent to existing dispensaries.

But one change shows just how far we’ve come. A certain number of the new locations will be available to those impacted most by our former attitudes about this product: those with non-violent marijuana arrests on their record or their family members living in economically disadvantaged areas.

“This is an effort to correct some of the very harsh the state had on marijuana now that it’s legal,” says Cooper

They’ll also get a big discount on the licensing fees and they’ll be expected to have hiring policies that will also encourage diversity. A final step in that long journey.

