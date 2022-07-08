Movie Minute: Newest ‘Thor’ movie sure to bring the thunder to the summer box office

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marvel’s latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is sure to be a box office hit with all the publicity surrounding the prince of Asgard’s return to the big screen. Chris Hemsworth is back to enlist the help of Valkyrie, Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to fight Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who intends to make the gods extinct. Waititi is also the director of the film and directed the last Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters everywhere Friday, July 8.

True crime fans are excited for Apple TV+’s new mini series, Black Bird. Jimmy Keene, played by Taron Egerton, is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison. However, he cuts a deal with the FBI to befriend suspected serial killer, Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), and elicit a confession from him to find the bodies of as many as eighteen women. The six-episode series is based on the 2010 autobiographical novel “In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene. The series also stars the late-actor, Ray Liotta. The first two episodes dropped on Apple TV+ July 8. New episodes drop Fridays.

The highly anticipated prequel, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, premieres on Lifetime Saturday, July 9. The series is an origin story of the 1987 thriller, Flowers in the Attic, about children who are hidden away in an attic by their conspiring mother and grandmother. According to Lifetime, the new series is about “Olivia Winfield (Jemima Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcom Foxworth (Max Irons). After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare.” New episodes air on Saturdays on Lifetime.

