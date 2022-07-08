Loved ones mourn loss of woman who reportedly fell off jet ski, went missing at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday last week, officers said a man and a woman fell off their jet ski at Lake Mead early in the morning but they were unable to find the woman.

She has now been identified as Lily Kristine Hatcher. She is 22 years old and from Boulder City.

We spoke with one of Lily’s dearest friends Ivy Friday.

Ivy said during their freshman year of high school, they lived down the street from each other and would ride the bus to school together just about every day.

She said they were inseparable, “to me, she lit up everything,” said Ivy Neal.

Ivy Neal could not help but fight back the tears when remembering just how much she cared for her dear friend Lily.

“She was amazing,” said Neal. “She was funny. She did not care what anybody thought. She was rebellious. She pushed everyone outside of their comfort zone and made you a little uncomfortable, but you were always so grateful for it no matter what.”

Ivy said she and Lily were texting the night before the accident trying to plan a time to see each other.

“And it hit me that she never replied to my text on Thursday, and I looked at it and I knew.”

She said one of her favorite memories with Lily was when they last saw each other which was in 2017.

“It literally felt like I was grabbing from her house down the street and we talked about everything for hours at a little café and it got to a point of oh we have been here for a really long time. We should probably let this waitress have her table.”

Ivy said it is a big change for her to not have Lily to go to anymore when she needs advice or support but for now, she plans to take it one day at a time.

“To remember the way we laughed, the way we joked or the way we would walk five miles just to get a specific milkshake.”

