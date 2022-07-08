Advertisement

Local artist restores vintage sign for Reno Public Market

The Reno Public Market is adding some history to the space with help from a local artist.
The Reno Public Market is adding some history to the space with help from a local artist.
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:56 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Public Market is adding some history to the space with help from a local artist. They are restoring a vintage sign that symbolizes their mission of being a space for local artists.

Artist, Jeff Johnson, has taken a vintage sign from an old dress shop called Faye’s and is creating a neon piece that will take center stage at RPM.

The space that opens this fall is a hub for all the arts. The food hall portion of the building will have a stage, and this is where the upcycled neon will be placed reading, “Live at Faye’s.”

The original sign was found on the roof of the building. So,to pay tribute to the original Shopping Square, local artist Jeff Johnson’s restoration will add history to the new space.

This shopping center is not only a hub for artists but also supports neon sign creation- a dying artform.

Johnson shared his passion for the work he is doing,

“Sign restoration is one of my favorite things because you get to see other people’s work. They don’t make them the same way anymore. In the old days they used a pencil to start with.”

Nettie Oliverio, the Arts and Culture Director for Foothill Partners and lead constructor for Reno Public Market, mentioned how this sign symbolizes RPM’s mission.

“This whole project is adaptive reuse. It’s taking an old building, a set of old buildings that were tired and needed a refresh. We tore out some of it and refreshed some of it and the food hall of course is all new construction, but inside we have a little bit of new construction. That’s the Faye’s sign Jeff Johnson is restoring for us,” Oliverio said.

The “Live at Faye’s” stage will feature local musicians, performers, and presenters. Reno Public Market is accepting submissions for live performances.

For more information on the Reno Public Market or Jeff Johnson’s work, click here.

