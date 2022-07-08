Have a Heart: Meet Gabriel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Meet Gabriel, a friendly, funny, and well-mannered young man. Gabriel enjoys drawing, coloring, and telling jokes. He loves playing outdoors and is an avid reader. Gabriel is energetic and will keep his forever family active, entertained and with a big smile on their face with his great sense of humor.

Gabriel has many goals and dreams for his future, all which he hopes to be able to share with his forever family. He dreams of being in the Army and traveling. Kindness is an important trait to Gabriel; he believes it is important to be kind to others and do good things for others. Gabriel is described as considerate and thoughtful, a child with a big heart.

Gabriel needs a patient family that can love him unconditionally. The ideal family for Gabriel, is one that can provide him love, structure, guidance, and a sense of safety. Gabriel’s forever family will need to foster and support his relationship with his brother, which is very important to him.

If you would like more information on Gabriel, please contact Brenda Silis at Bsilis@washoecounty.gov

