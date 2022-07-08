Ferrari Farms bring baby goats to the studio to talk about popular goat yoga experience

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Baby goat yoga is just one of the amazing experiences you and your family can have at Ferrari Farms in Reno.

Owner, Frank Ferrari, and his son, Conor, stopped by Morning Break and brought with them two 2-week-old baby goats excited to make their television debut. This weekend, the farm is hosting another Baby Goat Yoga class. More classes are added regularly.

For more information about goat yoga and other events happening at Ferrari Farms, click here.

You can also support this local business by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

