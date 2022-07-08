Celebrate Christmas in July at the Magic of Santa craft fair this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Santa Claus is coming to the Reno Sparks Convention Center Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10. Artisans of every kind will be displaying and selling their wares at the Magic of Santa arts and craft faire.

Organizers, Dan and Paula Clements, stopped by Morning Break to talk about all the cool, unique items for sale this weekend.

The faire is happening from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

Tickets Information:

$5.00 Adults

$4.00 Seniors & Students

Children under 16 are free

Free admission from 4pm to 5pm Saturday and 2pm to 3pm Sunday.

Parking is free too! Just tell the attendant you are going to Magic of Santa.

Donate a can of food or new socks and get a $1.00 off the admission price.

For more information, click here.

