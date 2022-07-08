Advertisement

Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding woman

Katharine Kahler
Katharine Kahler(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding Katharine Kahler, who was last seen on July 5.

Her family thinks she may be in the Reno area.

Kathler is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is not known to have any medical issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 77- 887-2008, Sgt. Craig Lowe 775-283-7815, Capt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness  at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Deputies arrested Megan Tully on June 25, 2022, and also discovered several items in her...
WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Preliminary hearing for Troy Driver set for Sept. 13
Miss Nevada 2022 Heather Renner stands on the right in a blue dress and Miss Nevada Outstanding...
First openly gay Miss Nevada crowned

Latest News

Chalk Art
Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival kicks off Friday
Cannabis lounges
Nevada Prepares for Cannabis Lounges
Voting sign in Washoe County
Nevadans may be asked to approve “Ranked-Choice” voting
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather