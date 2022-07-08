Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding Katharine Kahler, who was last seen on July 5.

Her family thinks she may be in the Reno area.

Kathler is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is not known to have any medical issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 77- 887-2008, Sgt. Craig Lowe 775-283-7815, Capt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

