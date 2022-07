TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - A wildfire in Truckee prompted evacuations Thursday.

The fire was reported just after noon on July 7, 2022.

According to an evacuation map, the fire is near the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency on Butterfield Drive in Truckee.

The Truckee Police Department reports a moderate rate of spread.

