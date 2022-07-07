Two in small plane forced to land near Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday when the Cessna 172B they were in made a controlled landing on U.S. 50 about 4 miles east of Silver Springs, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said.

The flight took off from the Silver Springs Airport and both were given a ride back to the airport.

It happened about 6;45 p.m. and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office heard abut the incident near the Lahontan State Recreation Area.

It cam down on the north side of U.S. 50.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.