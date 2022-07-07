Advertisement

Two in small plane forced to land near Silver Springs

Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday when the Cessna 172B they were in made a controlled landing on U.S. 50 about 4 miles east of Silver Springs, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said.

The flight took off from the Silver Springs Airport and both were given a ride back to the airport.

It happened about 6;45 p.m. and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office heard abut the incident near the Lahontan State Recreation Area.

It cam down on the north side of U.S. 50.

