TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada gets ready to present “Little Shop of Horrors”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the Broadway comedy musical that will have you terrified to ever step foot in a plant shop again! TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada debuts “Little Shop of Horrors” this weekend at their stage in Reno.

The show has a loveable cast, catchy showtunes and of course a giant people-eating plant named Audrey II.

The show’s director, James French, along with three cast members Kaleb Vaughn (Seymour), Brian Ault (Mushnik) and Katie Hughes (Audrey), stopped by Morning Break to talk about the show and the work they’ve put into it over the last two months.

Watch the cast perform, “Closed for Renovations.”

Performances for “Little Shop of Horrors” are:

Friday July 8, 15, 22 and 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 2 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. You can also support TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

