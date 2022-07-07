Advertisement

Support the Nevada Chapter of the ALS Association through upcoming art show and sale

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ALS Association Nevada Chapter has partnered with Artown’s Diverse Perspectives art show and sale happening July 8-10. Artown will donate 20% of all art sales to the chapter to provide support for families of ALS patients in northern Nevada. The free event will feature 17 local artists who make everything from handmade jewelry, art glass, photography, paintings, ceramics, printmaking, fiber art and more.

Pam Sutton is one of the artists whose work will be showcased this weekend. It is also in her home garden where the show will be taking place. The art show hits especially close to her after losing her husband to the disease 12 years ago. She stopped by Morning Break to share her story and encourage people to come out to the show.

The ‘Diverse Perspectives’ art show will take place on the following dates:

  • Friday, July 8 from 4-7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

It’s happening at 820 California Ave. near Reno High School.

For more information about ALS Association Nevada Chapter, visit the website. And follow them Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

You can also learn more about Diverse Perspectives on Facebook.

