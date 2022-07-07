SPCA’s Thrifty Thursdays helps pets in our community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is holding it’s monthly Thrifty Thursdays event. It’s an opportunity to get some items for cheap while helping pets in our area.

It’s happening on July 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at the SPCA Thrift Store on Moana Lane. The event will also include Reno Pink Taco, a food truck with unique foods.

The thrift store is pet friendly and includes items clothes, home goods, books, pet supplies, and more. All proceeds from the thrift store go to help pets in our community.

You can find more information of Thrifty Thursdays here.

