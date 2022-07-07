Advertisement

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says

Alexander Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season. (WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A crew member from the Netflix series “Outer Banks” was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Kimmie Stewart Casting said.

According to WCSC, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Alexander Jennings, 22, died around 3:15 a.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Charleson County Sheriff’s Office said Jennings was walking on the road when he was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the area then hit again by a second vehicle that also left the scene.

The casting company said on Facebook that Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Deputies arrested Megan Tully on June 25, 2022, and also discovered several items in her...
WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Preliminary hearing for Troy Driver set for Sept. 13
Miss Nevada 2022 Heather Renner stands on the right in a blue dress and Miss Nevada Outstanding...
First openly gay Miss Nevada crowned

Latest News

Dancing in the Streets is tonight from 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
MidTown Dancing in the Streets Art Walk
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say
Officers with the Madison Police Department arrived quickly on the scene and encouraged the...
Body camera video shows dramatic rescue of 5 children, woman from apartment fire
A 9-year-old boy drowned in a California apartment pool Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
9-year-old boy drowns in apartment pool, police say
Motorists stop for fuel at gas stations in Detroit, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. As Congress and now...
Higher gas prices hurt pockets, make small dent in emissions