Motorcyclist goes to hospital after crash in Sparks industrial section

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening after a crash with a Chevrolet Suburban pulling a cargo trailer, the Sparks Police Department said.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Greg Street just west of Stanford Way.

Police said a suburban towing out of a cargo trailer pulled out of a driveway on the north side of Greg Street, did a U-turn and pulled into the path of a motorcycle going east. The motorcyclist couldn’t avoid it and ended up underneath the trailer.

Firefighters had the motorcyclist free of the trailer by the time police arrived on scene.

