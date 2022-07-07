Advertisement

Motorcyclist goes to hospital after crash in Sparks industrial section

The scene on Greg Street near Sanford Way after a motorcyclist ran into a vehicle making a...
The scene on Greg Street near Sanford Way after a motorcyclist ran into a vehicle making a U-turn. on July 6, 2022/.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening after a crash with a Chevrolet Suburban pulling a cargo trailer, the Sparks Police Department said.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Greg Street just west of Stanford Way.

Police said a suburban towing out of a cargo trailer pulled out of a driveway on the north side of Greg Street, did a U-turn and pulled into the path of a motorcycle going east. The motorcyclist couldn’t avoid it and ended up underneath the trailer.

Firefighters had the motorcyclist free of the trailer by the time police arrived on scene.

