MidTown Dancing in the Streets Art Walk

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your dancing shoes ready, today at 4 p.m. begins the Dancing in the Streets MidTown Art Walk.

Six music genres will be performing until 9:30 p.m. tonight. The venues include country, Motown, Latino, Funk Fusion, Folk- Rock, and EDM, so there’s something for everyone.

Street performers, artists, dancing lessons, venues, and food trucks will be a part of the art walk experience.

Frances Weiner, Vice President of MidTown shared what visitors can expect,

“We are closing off Martin Street, Chaney Street, and four of the parking lots and are really inviting people to come down, enjoy the live music. There will still be live artists as well throughout the MidTown businesses and so bring your walking and dancing shoes because you’re going to need it,” Weiner said.

RTC will be driving people to the event from the downtown district court and Pineapple Pedi Cabs will be riding around the district from venue to venue.

