‘A little goes a long way’: Eddy House asking for donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Young adults under the age of 24 can get a bed and some food at Eddy House. But staff say lately they’ve had a hard time getting everyone a hot meal.

“We’ve seen about a 30% increase in clients over the last two months,” said Eddy House CEO Trevor Macaluso.

While the shelter normally sees an increase in need over the summer months, Macaluso attributes this spike to the pandemic.

“Youth are continually being affected post-pandemic by the ability to find work and affordable housing,” he said.

Staff is asking the community to step in and donate hot meals for lunch and dinner.

“Taco bars, those are really popular because our clients can choose what they want on their tacos, any pasta they love pasta,” said Marketing and Events Manager Precious Kay-Sumption.

They also have a food pantry on site.

“We’re able to serve pantry bags to youth in the community, that’s another area of need for us is additional canned items and fresh items for our food bank,” said Macaluso.

“A little goes a long way,” Kay-Sumption added.

Eddy House says community support is crucial and they just need an extra push to meet demand.

“Just that ability to provide a little bit extra is a big deal,” Macaluso said.

You can sign up online to bring a hot meal or drop off food for the pantry during business hours.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.