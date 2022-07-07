Advertisement

‘A little goes a long way’: Eddy House asking for donations

The shelter is supporting more youth than ever before.
Eddy House asks for donations.
Eddy House asks for donations.(Eddy House)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:34 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Young adults under the age of 24 can get a bed and some food at Eddy House. But staff say lately they’ve had a hard time getting everyone a hot meal.

“We’ve seen about a 30% increase in clients over the last two months,” said Eddy House CEO Trevor Macaluso.

While the shelter normally sees an increase in need over the summer months, Macaluso attributes this spike to the pandemic.

“Youth are continually being affected post-pandemic by the ability to find work and affordable housing,” he said.

Staff is asking the community to step in and donate hot meals for lunch and dinner.

“Taco bars, those are really popular because our clients can choose what they want on their tacos, any pasta they love pasta,” said Marketing and Events Manager Precious Kay-Sumption.

They also have a food pantry on site.

“We’re able to serve pantry bags to youth in the community, that’s another area of need for us is additional canned items and fresh items for our food bank,” said Macaluso.

“A little goes a long way,” Kay-Sumption added.

Eddy House says community support is crucial and they just need an extra push to meet demand.

“Just that ability to provide a little bit extra is a big deal,” Macaluso said.

You can sign up online to bring a hot meal or drop off food for the pantry during business hours.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
Deputies arrested Megan Tully on June 25, 2022, and also discovered several items in her...
WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest
Flashing lihts
11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

Latest News

Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
The scene on Greg Street near Sanford Way after a motorcyclist ran into a vehicle making a...
Motorcyclist goes to hospital after crash in Sparks industrial section
DAV raffle ticket currently on sale
This is how the DAV helps so many Veterans and their organizations
Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County...
Gardnerville man gets 51 months in prison for illegally having a gun