DCSO looks for ties between Gardnerville catalytic converter theft and Calif suspects

Catalytic Converter Thefts
Catalytic Converter Thefts(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:59 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Mammoth Lakes Police Department arrested two people June 23 suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

The silver Acura MDX they used was in Gardnerville in April and May when four catalytic converters were stolen, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. They ask for the public’s help to see if there is a connection between the suspects and the Gardnerville thefts.

The Mammoth Lakes Police Department tried to stop Acura on June 23 when it drove off and started a pursuit, the sheriff’s office sad. At the end of the pursuit, authorities arrested Anthony Henderson-Hamilton, 37, of Sparks and Deanna Kaye Douglas, 49, of Fallon.

Henderson-Hamilton and Douglas had several stolen catalytic converters in their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

“After exhausting all leads, DCSO is asking the public for help in looking for more evidence of the thefts that happened in the Gardnerville area,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DCSO Investigations Division at 775-782-9905.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Douglas was out of custody and Henderson-Hamilton remained in the Mono County jail.

