Wildcreek Golf Course to help out students at Hug High

By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - First Tee of Northern Nevada is taking steps to help Hug High students improve their game. The non-profit is going to let Hug golfers use Wildcreek Golf Course to prepare for the season.

“It is a neat opportunity for us to be right next to a golf course,” said Rick Altenburg. “Even in recruiting this year, I’ve talked to a lot of students about, “You know, you should think about golf because next year we’re going to be right next to a golf course,” and a lot of kids would say, “Oh that’s true, maybe I will.”

Playing golf is only a small part of how students will benefit from its proximity to the school.

“It’s not just golf,” said Alden Quandt, Alumni of First Tee and Hug High. “It allows more in-practice training for a lot of the other programs. Sports Medicine will be able to work on golf students. There’ll be culinary students who might be able to work in the kitchen and serve food.”

“The thing I’m most excited about is being able to teach kids how to take care of greens,” said Chris Dewar-Mazzaferri, Executive Director at First Tee. “Mowing, fertilizing, doing all kinds of things. It’s an opportunity for kids to get out of high school and be able to go work at a private country club, public course, whatever, with those skills.”

That’s only the tip of the iceberg for what the golf course will offer. First tee has much more planned for the future of the course.

“I’m really excited about what this facility is going to be, said Mike Mazzaferri, President of Mazz Golf Management. “It’s got a massive driving range, it’s got a par 3 course. So if you come and take a class and learn golf like the kids are going to do, they go on the par 3 course and it’s a little bit less of a golf course than a big championship course and, as they get better, they move on to the regulation 9.”

First tee is also going to completely refurbish the clubhouse, which will add a training center.

You can find more information on Wildcreek Golf Course here and First Tee of Northern Nevada here.

