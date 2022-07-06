This is how the DAV helps so many Veterans and their organizations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For 19 years, volunteers have worked under the white tent in the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot, selling chances to expensive prizes hoping to raise money for local veterans.

“Oh, they do,” says Frank Greenwood with the Disabled American Veterans Reno Chapter 1 about the local response. “People said you know I’ve been doing this for five years. I haven’t won anything yet. Well, maybe this year is your year,” he says.

This year a 2022 Polaris, a CF Moto Force Quad, hunting rifle, and two trips to Hawaii are just a few of the items. All items donated where funds generated go to programs which many of us may not know about, but which veterans appreciate.

Take for instance vans which transport veterans to and from the Veterans Hospital for their appointments; that’s thanks to the DAV. A thank you goes to the organization as well for feeding Veterans on both Thanksgiving and Christmas. Just two examples of where for the price of $10 dollars and a chance, transportation for Veterans and holiday meals will continue. The raffle also helps pay for housing for veterans, helps fund gold star families and blue star moms and the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley.

But Greenwood says this year, he has additional plans. One for local Purple Heart recipients.

“This year we are going to try and send some Purple Heart Vets back to D.C. So, $30,000 off the top goes to Honor Flight,” says Greenwood.

The goal this year is to raise $120,000. Raffle ticket recipients need not be present to win. Volunteers will be at the parking lot on Kietzke Lane and Moana from 7:30am until to 2:30pm every day until late August

On August 27, 2022 the same parking lot will be full of people trying to win the raffle ticket prizes as well as door prizes and partake in a barbeque where Veterans and their families will be in attendance.

All of it courtesy of the DAV here in Reno.

