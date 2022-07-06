Spaghetti Bowl ramp closed after semi rollover crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ramp connecting northbound I-580 and westbound I-80 is closed as Nevada State Police worked to clear the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi truck. Traffic lanes are reduced on westbound I-80. It happened just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say the truck was carrying a load of crushed cars that spilled onto the roadway.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not clear.

There will be an extended closure while the scene is cleared.

Check back with this story for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.