Runaway pets after the Fourth of July

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a high possibility that those animals that get startled by Fourth of July fireworks end up running away. The Nevada Humane Society and Washoe County Regional Animal Services have a partnership to help pet owners.

NHS will take in all stray pets after a five-day stray wait at animal services. These animals are then made available for adoption. The days after the Fourth of July are known to be the busiest times for animal control officers.

Rebecca Goff is the Clinical Manager for the Nevada Humane Society, she shared what pet owners need to do if their furry friend has runaway,

“I think the best thing to do is to head over to Washoe County Regional Animal Services. They share a business with us here at Longley Lane. They have pictures of all the animals that they have found and if it is your animal be prepared with proof of ownership so either your license, receipt or paperwork, proof from your veterinarian, pictures of you and the dog… things like that,” Goff said.

If runaway animals aren’t reclaimed within five days, they will be spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and ready to be adopted.

