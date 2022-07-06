The Road Ahead with RTC: Sparks Blvd. Project Update

Sponsored: The RTC is set to begin construction on phase one of the Sparks Boulevard Project later this summer. When it’s complete, the project will add roadway capacity, increase safety and accessibility, and improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities by widening Sparks Boulevard between Greg Street and Baring Boulevard.

Phase one includes Sparks Boulevard from Greg Street to Lincoln Way. The RTC will be doing a lot of the work at night time between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., which will help avoid traffic impacts during the daytime. The RTC will also be doing work south of I-80 during the day time, but staying out of the way as much as possible during those peak hour commuting times. During the time when work is not occurring, there will be two traffic lanes open in each direction. During construction hours, there will be one lane open in each direction. The project will also require a marathon closure of approximately 48 to 72 hours along Sparks Blvd at I-80 to complete final paving operations safely. The RTC will provide notice in advance of any major closures.

Phase two will likely start in 2024 or 2025. That segment of Sparks Boulevard includes the area between the I-80 westbound ramps and Baring Boulevard. The team has completed preliminary designs for Phase 2 and is preparing the Environmental Assessment for public review and comment. When it’s available, we encourage the community to review the plans and provide us with feedback. The information will be available on our website, SparksBlvdProject.com

