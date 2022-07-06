Advertisement

Growing Up Reno: Anya Dublennikova shares tips for caring for indoor house plants during the summer heat and dryness

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Good Anya Plant Shop in Truckee has a wide variety of everyday and rare houseplants, moss boards and arts and craft from local artisans.

Owner, Anya Dublennikova, stopped by Morning Break back in May.

Watch Wednesday’s interview for tips on the best ways to care for indoor house plants in the summer heat and dryness.

Her business is located at 11429 Donner Pass Road next to Wild Cherries Coffee Shop.

Support Anya Dublennikova by following Good Anya on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
Deputies arrested Megan Tully on June 25, 2022, and also discovered several items in her...
WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest
Flashing lihts
11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

Latest News

Dancing in the Streets
Dancing in the Streets
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Kali Askari Davis
19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Reno shooting
Family Time - Free/Cheap Summer Activities
Family Time: Kacey Queen helps you plan family fun activities for the summer for under $10