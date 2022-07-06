Get your warrant dismissed through warrant forgiveness program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A chance for those in the community with active warrants to get their warrant dismissed.

Through September 30, 2022, Reno Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness to most people with outstanding traffic and/or minor misdemeanor warrants.

To get your warrant dismissed, court officials urge you to call Reno Municipal Court at 775-334-2290 where you can pay the original fine and related fees in full, including collection and late fees, using a credit card. You can also go to the courthouse at 1 South Sierra Street and opt for community service instead of paying a fine.

According to the court, dismissal of these fees can potentially save you over $250 per warrant.

“I encourage the public to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Chief Judge Shelly O’Neill. “An active warrant may result in the defendant’s arrest; the outstanding amount owed may also be submitted to a private collection agency (which will affect the defendant’s credit rating); may cause the suspension of the defendant’s driver’s license; and may appear on the defendant’s criminal history report thus affecting his or her ability to gain employment. Now is the time to solve this problem to avoid those potentially negative consequences.”

In a press release, court officials said:

Following the conclusion of this warrant forgiveness program, an aggressive push to serve warrants will be conducted by the Reno Municipal Court’s Marshal Unit. Warrant service will result in the defendant’s arrest, which may take place at any time and any location, including the defendant’s home, school, or workplace. Warrant forgiveness will not be offered after September 30, 2022.

This warrant forgiveness program only applies to warrants issued by Reno Municipal Court.

