Gardnerville man gets 3 years in prison for illegally having a gun

Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County...
Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County Sheriff's Office booking photo on the right.(DCSO/WCSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Gardnerville man will serve 51 months in prison for illegally possessing a gun.

U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du handed down the sentence June 27 against Jay Loren Prater, 41.

Prosecutors allege Prater is a member of Northern Riders, a California prison gang, and formerly a member of several disbanded motorcycle gangs in the area.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Prater for traffic violations on Aug. 25. A police dog alerted deputies to drugs in his car. Deputies found a loaded Glock 17 9mm in the center console of his car and about a half once of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors said he was prohibited from possessing a gun due to a felony conviction for voluntary manslaughter in San Joaquin County, Calif.

Once he is out of prison he has three years of supervised release.

