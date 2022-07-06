Gardnerville man gets 3 years in prison for illegally having a gun

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Gardnerville man will serve 51 months in prison for illegally possessing a gun.

U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du handed down the sentence June 27 against Jay Loren Prater, 41.

Prosecutors allege Prater is a member of Northern Riders, a California prison gang, and formerly a member of several disbanded motorcycle gangs in the area.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Prater for traffic violations on Aug. 25. A police dog alerted deputies to drugs in his car. Deputies found a loaded Glock 17 9mm in the center console of his car and about a half once of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors said he was prohibited from possessing a gun due to a felony conviction for voluntary manslaughter in San Joaquin County, Calif.

Once he is out of prison he has three years of supervised release.

