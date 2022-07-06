Five people displaced in late night house fire in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire is under investigation in Sparks that displaced five people on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. It happened at a family residential home in the 200 block of South 19th Street.

Sparks Fire was called to the scene just before 10 p.m. after a 911 call was made reporting the smell of smoke. Crews arrived to find flames spreading through the attic. According to battalion chief Derek Keller, the structure sustained heavy fire and water damage, and was deemed inhabitable.

The family displaced is now reportedly staying with family, and Red Cross was not employed to assist. The cause is being determined, though early investigations indicate it could have been possibly electric-related.

