Advertisement

First-time C-section rates among US women on the rise

While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.
While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:44 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First-time cesarean section rates among U.S. women are on the rise, according to the data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Wednesday.

Between 2016 and 2019, the first-time C-section delivery rate generally declined. But the data shows it increased by 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.

That’s the highest number reported since comparable national data on first-time C-sections specifically became available in 2016.

While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.

It decreased every year between 2016 and 2021, resulting in a 2% total decline.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
Deputies arrested Megan Tully on June 25, 2022, and also discovered several items in her...
WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest
Flashing lihts
11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

Latest News

The makeshift boat was hauled away the same day the discovery was made.
Makeshift boat washes ashore after Tropical Storm Colin
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 shooting suspect bought guns legally despite threats
Friends described Betty Cobb as a fighter.
Man arrested after woman, 75, found taped up in closet, police say
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
11 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province