Fire damages trailer in Washoe Valley

A fire damaged a trailer on Holly Lane in New Washoe City, Nev. on July 5, 2022.
A fire damaged a trailer on Holly Lane in New Washoe City, Nev. on July 5, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW WASHOE CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that damaged a trailer in New Washoe City Tuesday afternoon is under investigation. Firefighters were called at around 3:00 p.m. to the property Holly Lane just west of Eastlake Boulevard.

Crews were able to put the fire out before it could spread to a nearby house. No injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started, but say it does not appear to be suspicious.

