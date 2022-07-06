Advertisement

Favorable weather helps fight against California forest fire

A firefighter sprays water while trying to keep the Electra Fire from spreading in the Pine...
A firefighter sprays water while trying to keep the Electra Fire from spreading in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) - Favorable weather has helped the fight against a wildfire in California’s Gold Country that has forced evacuations in two counties.

The size of the Electra Fire remains at about 6.1 square miles Wednesday and containment has doubled to 10%. Cal Fire says humidity recovery in the early morning hours moderated fire activity.

The fire erupted Monday afternoon in Amador County, forcing evacuations there and in neighboring Calaveras County.

The number of threatened structures remains at about 1,200 but there are no reports of structures destroyed or damaged. One firefighter has been injured since the fire erupted on July Fourth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
Deputies arrested Megan Tully on June 25, 2022, and also discovered several items in her...
WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest
Flashing lihts
11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

Latest News

WCSO Christmas in July
WCSO prepares for Christmas in July
Crews battle a fire on Oak Creek Drive on July 6, 2022.
Crews battle house fire in South Reno
Illegal fireworks started a brush fire in Douglas County on July 4, investigators said.
New photos of Cave Rock brush fire sparked by illegal fireworks
Mills B. Lane Justice Center in Reno, NV.
Get your warrant dismissed through warrant forgiveness program