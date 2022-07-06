Favorable weather helps fight against California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) - Favorable weather has helped the fight against a wildfire in California’s Gold Country that has forced evacuations in two counties.

The size of the Electra Fire remains at about 6.1 square miles Wednesday and containment has doubled to 10%. Cal Fire says humidity recovery in the early morning hours moderated fire activity.

The fire erupted Monday afternoon in Amador County, forcing evacuations there and in neighboring Calaveras County.

The number of threatened structures remains at about 1,200 but there are no reports of structures destroyed or damaged. One firefighter has been injured since the fire erupted on July Fourth.

